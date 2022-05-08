To the editor:
Every superintendent has the right to defend his or her school. And the job is not easy when there is conflict caused by competing needs of a school and needs of the towns.
The Pentucket Regional School Committee has pursued a pathway of idealism that consists, in part, of low to no program user fees, transportation fees and athletic fees. They seek not to have any teaching positions reduced, they wish to have lower ratios of students to teachers and they wish to hire more staff.
All well and good in a perfect world.
But there are imperfections. In Groveland, leaders offered 3% more in the order of $10.3 million to the school and the response? There are efforts underway to possibly force a second override vote in Merrimac and Groveland if a budget that exceeds this is voted on May 10 by the school committee.
Special elections will cost towns in the order of $10,000 each — to be secured by already stressed town budgets. Furthermore, asking people who voted no to come back and defend their vote again smacks of a complete lack of respect for the voters. Idealism is trumping realities and the realities are clear.
Town budgets in Groveland and Merrimac are under stress. There are no excess margins and more monies committed to the schools will negatively impact services almost immediately. West Newbury is a wealthier town and they pay just under $3,000,000 less than the other towns — by a complex formula — partly based on West Newbury children in the school system. Understandably, their situation contrasts sharply with the other two towns.
I call on the superintendent to work with the School Committee to strike a better balance based on reason and the hard fiscal realities in our towns. I don’t get the impression that he lives in an idealistic bubble and I appreciate that. Fees can be raised and that is a start. Maybe Chrome books shouldn’t be given away for free and full time kindergarten should come with a user fee.
I am not advocating we crush families with children in the system, but there is a balance.
Collectively, the school administration and school committee have a moral duty to “work with the towns.”
Those oft quoted words have been lost on this school committee.
JOE D'AMORE
Groveland
