To the editor:
On Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. the Newburyport Planning Board will revisit an already-rejected 16,000-square-foot, 2-story expansion by the Institution for Savings to its State Street headquarters.
The decision (and a potentially final one) now rests with the Planning Board, which is chaired by one of the signatories of a proposed court settlement that keeps the addition the same size that was rejected by the Planning Board in March 2021.
Given that the size of the currently proposed expansion before the Planning Board remains the same, the design still falls short of the Downtown Overlay District ordinance. Until the size comports with the DOD ordinance, there is no fair reason for the current proposed design to be approved.
It is our hope that Planning Board members will continue to focus on the merits of the applicant’s proposed design and not the corresponding litigation in the Land Court, which resulted with a one-sided and unfair proposed settlement. If the Planning Board focuses on the latter and approves the current design out of fear of potentially losing in court, it will set a dangerous precedent for the city and provide a playbook for individuals, businesses and developers seeking to circumvent the DOD, further eroding Newburyport’s historic character as well as trust in city government.
Since January 2020, abutters, Ward 2 residents, concerned citizens and the city’s volunteer boards have called on the bank to reduce the addition’s size, yet it refuses to do so. The bank has the right to expand, and we support that, though not at the expense of fairness and how we conduct ourselves as a community.
The Planning Board must reject the current design in the spirit of equity and community to preserve the integrity of the city and its local government. Let the lawsuit play out in court. If it loses there, the city can appeal. If the Planning Board approves the current design, the expansion is a done deal at a great cost.
The June 1 meeting will be in-person without the reach of a Zoom option so it’s important that those who have followed this matter over the last 2-plus years attend the hearing in person or write to the Planning Board at planning@cityofnewburyport.com.
MARGIE LARZELERE
STEVE and SHARON KNIPMEYER
CLAIRE PAPANASTASIOU
Newburyport
