To the editor:
Open letter to Newburyport Planning Board members:
Newburyport residents now know a lot more about those closed-door negotiations with the Institution for Savings.
Specifically, Adam Costa, the IFS lawyer, at the June 1 planning meeting, mentioned that “premediation concessions” were made to the bank prior to any discussions.
The fact that leaders of the city’s settlement committee told IFS the city would not challenge the size of their building proposal, would not seek a meaningful building size reduction, and would remove the Newburyport Historical Commission from further discussions is horrifying.
In November, I would assume that the bank was shocked when the Newburyport City Council members found their voice and conscience and voted no against the IFS proposed settlement and sent it back to the Land Court. It was the right thing to do.
In April 2022, likely feeling the pressure, the City Council voted to remand the issue back to the Newburyport Planning Board without endorsing it.
Now, this Planning Board has an opportunity to right a wrong. IFS has been a bad neighbor from Day One of their special permit request. We have seen their arrogance and refusal to make any compromise on the large size of the proposed parking and office building or consider other options.
The bank’s disdain for the historic neighborhood that surrounds them is obvious. The minuscule cosmetic changes offered in the settlement proposal made a mockery of our Downtown Overlay District, DOD.
This Planning Board is not bound by backroom deals. Do not let two-plus years of due diligence be ignored. The IFS cannot be allowed to dictate to our city their desired outcome on this special permit request.
Our city government and boards serve the citizens as well as businesses. The DOD protects the neighborhoods and the historic character of Newburyport, benefiting businesses as well.
The Planning Board should not reverse its vote from March 2021. The IFS special permit was rejected on its massive size and failure to meet DOD requirements. The size has not been reduced and it still violates the Newburyport DOD regulations. That’s a fact!
At the 7 p.m. July 6 Planning Board meeting, please: Just do the right thing!
Let the Land Court decide!
PETER MACKIN
Newburyport
