To the editor:
It seems that directing vitriol and disrespect at school personnel, medical professionals, and elected officials has become quite fashionable in some circles.
Members of Boston’s First Responders United show up every morning at Boston Mayor Wu’s home to blow horns and scream at her and her family until she leaves for work. The protesters don’t like her vaccine and mask mandates. Why they think disturbing everyone in the neighborhood is a winning strategy eludes me. Anti-Asian diatribes are hurled Mayor Wu’s way as another display of their ignorance and “patriotic” entitlement.
Given the popularity of this type of engagement, I wonder who will want jobs like hers in the future.
Nurses, flight attendants and teachers are retiring in droves because of the onslaught of abuse they endure. Cities and towns all over the country are watching once committed people refuse to engage in public service.
As a former teacher, I cringe when I think of Virginia’s Gov. Youngkin’s tip line. The tip line is for parents who can report any words or actions in a classroom that make children feel “uncomfortable.” Just imagine the possibilities if you’re the vindictive type. In Florida, literary themes which touch upon angst about sexual orientation or diversity are avoided by teachers who fear for their jobs. The “freedom loving” governor there is one up on Virginia’s. He wants video cameras in the classrooms to better spy on teachers who pivot toward real education.
What self-respecting persons would seek a teaching career where the norm is intrusive surveillance and they risk being fired for speaking truth to power. I suppose there’s always the National Guard to teach the kids.
Recently, the Boston Globe featured an article about the abuse that members of health boards throughout Massachusetts have endured for enforcing vaccine and mask mandates. The harassment of Jewish members (and those whose last names appeared to be of Jewish origin) of the Salem Board of Health got so bad that dozens of city officials and concerned citizens signed a letter to the Salem News confirming their commitment to anti-Semitism. This is the new normal.
School Committee members are taunted and ridiculed as a way of life. One parent from Amesbury threatened to show up every day in the principal’s office and “cause trouble” until mask mandates were removed. She ranted while school committee members sat silently watching the spectacle. Why would anyone want to serve on a school committee after being harangued with that display of unhinged behavior?
It is our right to disagree and peacefully protest about issues. It is not our right to stalk, taunt, harass, denigrate and insult public officials, cops, people in the helping professions, or anyone else.
I fear that in the future, the nursing and teaching shortage will become much worse and only the aggrieved with anti-science and anti diversity agendas will be willing to serve as public officials.
Actually, the Family Research Council has recruited and trained some fifteen hundred individuals with such agendas in preparation to run for public office. The Council emphasizes that credentialing and expertise is not necessary to serve. Rather, they are telling their trainees that faith in God is of greater importance.
This state of affairs will not end well.
MONIQUE GREILICH
Salisbury
