To the editor:
In looking at events over the past week about the LGBTQ+ dance, it seemed the voice we hadn’t heard is from the youth involved. While discussing the recent backlash, each member of our NAGLY North (Northshore Alliance for Gay & Lesbian Youth) group was able to share a story of being on the receiving end of bullying, hate, or being silenced (as in the recent situation). In light of this, it is important to say that LGBTQ+ safe spaces are really hard to find. We encounter bullies at school, some of us have families who don’t accept us. The idea of taking away an event that was planned to help us feel secure and accepted feels damaging in a deeply unexpected way. This week the Newburyport community from mayor to politicians, churches to businesses and so many more have stood up for us and we appreciate it.
Throughout our lives, adults (some of whom even claim to be allies), have turned their backs on us, ignored us, or (as in this situation) brought up feelings of betrayal. Some who call themselves allies with words, often do not follow through with actions. We regularly experience teachers misusing or refusing to respect our pronouns. Transgender students are not allowed to change their names in school databases. Adults in our community have openly spoken against us. This is both exhausting and mentally damaging. It is well-known that LGBTQ+ youth have higher rates of depression and suicide. Events and spaces designed by us and for us are tremendously important.
We look to adults for guidance, support and role-modeling. Please don’t fail us.
FROM THE YOUTH OF
NAGLY NORTH
