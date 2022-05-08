To the editor:
I’d like to respond to Mr. Hubbard’s letter from May 2 ("City Council needs to support Port kids") in which he suggests that my potential vote on a zoning amendment may cause kids to commit suicide. I’ve seen quite a bit, but this is over-the-top.
He first states that a recent study of our youth yielded some surprising results. Seventy-two percent don’t feel appreciated, 16% were depressed, 9% thought of suicide. I’m not an expert in childhood development, but my father was, and my two sisters are. Their counsel is that these numbers are somewhat normal given the age bracket in which kids are going through many changes: mental, physical, differences in relationships, etc. Add in the deprivations of COVID-19 and pressure from social media, it is understandable. They further suggest a solution may be to simply unplug from social media for both parents and kids and to be present in each other’s lives for not just a day, or weekend, but for one to two months to start.
As a community, we invested over $70 million in improvements to our schools, fields, etc., and we regularly spend +42% of our operating budget on kids. Add in the local grants from groups like [Newburyport Education Foundation] and it’s evident the community fully supports our kids.
As for Mr. Hubbard’s claim about the Low Street site for [Newburyport Youth Services], here are the facts. During the previous administration I voted against NYS at Low Street because the plan did not fit physically nor fiscally. The plan called for a 1.5 acre build out on a .8 acre site, at a cost of $8.5-$10 million ($6 million over budget). Fast forward to the new administration, which has taken an incremental approach to proposing a solution at Low Street for NYS. The current administration favors a “modest” proposal that fits on the site and comes in under a lowered budget. Mr. Hubbard forgot to mention that at the same May 9 meeting will be a request for $30,000 in funds to get a cost estimate from a local architect for the work. Info needed before we go too far.
The zoning amendment change is, in my opinion, out of sequence to a solution. There is a push by some on the council to “lock in” NYS at Low Street. I think this not prudent. What happens if the cost estimates come in $3 million over budget? When do we get to debate the three alternative options that have a cost under 1.5 million? I view my wait-and-hold position as giving maximum flexibility to the administration and relief to the taxpayers. (FYI, A no vote on the zoning amendment on 5/9 will not preclude NYS at Low Street.)
JIM McCAULEY
Newburyport City Councilor, Ward 5
