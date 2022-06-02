To the editor:
On Saturday, May 21, the community turned out in force for the Newburyport Lion’s Club food drive. A heartfelt thank you goes out to our community for the generous support and donations of 1,400 pounds of food and over $500; The First Parish Church of Newbury Food Pantry was extremely appreciative of the donations.
The First Parish Church of Newbury Food Pantry has recently completed a new building with more than 2,400 square feet, far exceeding their previous location. The donations will help to fill the new shelves and refrigerators and help them better take care of the more than three hundred people a week needing a helping hand. If you missed us on Saturday, we encourage you to donate directly to The First Parish Church of Newbury Food Pantry.
In addition to the community members, we are extremely grateful to Shaw’s supermarket for allowing us to set up our tent in their parking lot as we solicited donations. We are also thankful to the Newburyport High School Leo’s Club for all their help throughout the day. The Leo’s are a youth organization of the Lion’s Club. Leo Clubs help to promote leadership qualities by participating in social activities in the communities; all high school students are most welcomed. Lastly, we would once again like to thank the Daily News for always being there to help us get word out to its readers.
We continue to be inspired by our community as you surpass our expectations in fulfilling our mission in turning difficult stories into a story of hope, support, and collaboration. This is truly a unified community exemplified! Thank you all for helping to deliver the Lion’s message that no neighbor shall be left behind.
If you have any desire to serve the community, consider the Lion’s Club and obtain the wonderful feeling that comes from helping others; we meet on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Starboard Galley restaurant in Newburyport.
DENISE MALONEY
President, Newburyport Lion’s Club
