To the editor:
Over the years, I have watched Jim Kelcourse serve my hometown of Amesbury.
First as a city councilor, and then as a state representative, Jim has brought the highest level of dedication to his work each and every day.
How do I know this? I know this because Jim has demonstrated in every story that I hear, from our local constituents and business owners, that he has the background and experience to help by providing real solutions.
His responsiveness and willingness to help is a repeating theme. It is the norm. He brings a passion for service, and the intellect to back it up, to each of his constituents’ concerns.
As he is poised to become mayor of our city, I can think of no one better to lead our community. On Day One, he will enter the mayor’s office with experience in the public and private sector.
Jim started his own business, and he took the lessons from that experience with him to City Hall and the Statehouse. As our city continues to grow and change, we need this level of experience at City Hall.
On Nov. 2, we will be able to elect a mayor who can effectively serve the community he grew up in – with intellect, a servant’s heart and a work ethic like no other. Jim Kelcourse is positioned perfectly to be an exceptional mayor for Amesbury.
Tracy Knowlton
Amesbury
