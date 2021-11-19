To the editor:
Correspondent Jennifer Solis, who covers West Newbury for The Daily News, deserves whatever she is being paid and much more!
With clear, detailed prose, she has laid out the myriad complexities of planning the future of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, along with the viewpoints of town officials and concerned citizens.
She has told us how a prospective Eagle Scout restored a little-known cemetery hidden away in town. She has looked into residents’ concerns about historical signage that could be considered offensive today.
Whenever I see a piece by Ms. Solis, I know that I will get a compelling story along with folks’ viewpoints.
Thank you, Jennifer, for your fine work.
SUSAN J. NOYES
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.