To the editor:
Just the other day, The Daily News had a story about a senior at Triton High School. Her name is Tori Orender and she has been on the wrestling team during her high school years and she now plans to go to college to wrestle.
I think that is noble. I hope to be able to get out soon to see her wrestle.
Not too long ago, the paper carried a story about a Boyle girl who comes from Rowley, who is also at Triton, and she got into power lifting and sometime this winter she competed nationally in her class. I haven’t seen much about her lately, but I know she is still competing.
I think it is so wonderful to see these girls taking part in sports that only boys did years ago. As a matter of fact, during my high school years, just before WWII, girls didn’t take part in sports very much. I believe then there were only three sports – basketball, softball and tennis.
Today, all schools – not just Newburyport – have a large variety of sports teams. I am amazed at the number of girls who are taking part in these sports.
It is so impressive and so nice for older people like myself to see these young people doing so well. People complained that they didn’t see kids playing in the sandlots as they did years ago.
Kids all over are taking part in sports either in high school or in town leagues, they are involved. They are not just home sitting around twiddling their thumbs and looking at TV and their smartphones, they are actually developing themselves to be better persons.
The Newburyport paper – I’ve said this in the past and I want to repeat it again – is doing a fantastic job writing about these sports. Kids are getting attention that they never had before.
Seems to me, it was only football players who were getting all this press, so that encourages me even more. Plus, the fact that they have to pay a fee, it’s not free, and people are still doing it.
I can’t think of a better investment for parents to support their kids to do this because this a vital part of education. I wish we had done that in my day.
Thank goodness today, the schools still offer these sports and the number of people participating in them is tremendous.
I can’t thank the Newburyport paper enough for the coverage they are giving these kids because they well deserve it and want to keep going.
I think it’s marvelous. Kudos again to The Daily News.
BOB “BOOTS” CHOUINARD
Salisbury
