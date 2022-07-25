To the editor:
We recently had the good fortune to experience the Hillyer Festival Orchestra at Maudslay Arts Center in Newburyport last Sunday afternoon.
We thoroughly enjoyed the performance, which included several familiar opera arias, from “Carmen,” “La Traviata,” “La Boheme” to “The Merry Widow.”
The participating vocalists included a tenor, Yeghishe Manucharyan , who has performed with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City for several years, and an incredibly talented soprano, Erin Smith. They made our hearts melt!
We are so fortunate in Newburyport to have the Maudslay Arts Center. Music adds vibrancy to our community and strengthens the sense of belonging and connection with others.
The Maudslay Arts Center is, for far too many, an undiscovered cultural treasure that should be on any music lovers summer to-do list!
LINDA DAY
JONATHAN STRINGER
Newburyport
