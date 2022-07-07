To the editor:
Now that Roe v. Wade has been struck down, we fellow Quakers at Amesbury Friends Meeting open our hearts to those who will suffer for this decision. And we ask that you consider them with us.
We pray for the young victim of rape who has no choice but to return to that situation, with a child. And we pray for that child who grows up seeing the abuse and believing it is OK. It is not OK.
We pray for the doctors who have to reveal that a fetus is malformed and will probably not live. And for the woman with an ectopic pregnancy or partial miscarriage who will bleed her life away without a doctor’s intervention. Is this, “Do no harm?”
We hold in the light the parents of a malformed child, knowing there is no long-term solution, who face mounting medical bills. Who maybe bring the fragile child home only to watch it fail, and then are accused of murder. We pray for justice and mercy.
We pray for the neighbor or friend who helps a pregnant woman cross into another state for a legal abortion, only to be turned in by a vigilante and jailed or fined. I pray for them, and for the misguided vigilante.
We pray for the young college student whose dreams of graduating are crushed by an unexpected pregnancy. And for the young father who also loses his educational opportunity and a greatly advanced working situation as he bravely steps up to be a dad. We pray that they are blessed with loving and supportive parents.
We pray for continued access to birth control, “morning after” pills and abortion medication by mail.
Since there are no orphanages left in the U.S., and fostering has replaced them, we pray that wonderful, caring folks step up to foster all the children that will overwhelm our system. And we are grateful to them in advance.
We applaud the women and men who stand up, who are fierce, who are equal in the laws of this country. You have our respect and we are right there with you on the barricades! All women have the right to control their own bodies, whether they choose to have, or not have a baby.
Finally, we encourage every voter to vote out lawmakers who are not listening to their constituents, but to the herd mentality.
Thank you.
ANNIE REWCASTLE
Amesbury
