To the editor:
I write in response to the Rev. Michael John’s “A perspective on pride” in the June 17 Daily News.
I will make this brief although his column leaves so much to be contradicted. I recall the time when people would wear wristbands that said, “WWJD” or “What would Jesus do?”
I wish to ask Rev. John if he spends much time wondering such rather than quoting seven passages from the Old and New Testaments?
And I wonder how often Rev. John has been verbally or physically attacked due to his sexual orientation or the color of his skin, yet he encourages, and I quote, “However, the way to abundant life is not by self-expression, but rather by self-denial.”
If a young person grows up in a family, a neighborhood, a country where their very existence is questioned or threatened, can you not see why pride would not be a legitimate self-evaluation?
Rev. John then digs even deeper into what I would call a cruel comment by comparing the interest shown to Memorial Day versus Pride month by stating, “These (our veterans) are the ones who are deserving of our honor and attention, for they have shown us the way to life, joy and lasting love. Let us all repent of our pride and follow their example.”
And, let it be known that both my parents were Marines in World War II so Memorial Day has a very special significance to me, too.
Rev. John, I appreciate your encouraging comment that, “Every person should be treated with dignity and respect” but know that your sentiment is not shared by millions in this country where attacks on the LGBTQ community was four times higher from 2020 to 2021.
And, even more painful, a Texas pastor last Sunday railed against Pride Month and said LGBTQ people should be “lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head.”
I believe these examples show the need and the value of movements like Pride and Black Lives Matter and they deserve all the support that each of us can give them.
LINDA LU BURCIAGA
Newburyport
