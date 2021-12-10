To the editor:
Recently, a group of Newburyport residents opposed the efforts of a downtown bank proposal to build a multilevel building in a small downtown parking lot.
Those of us on Olive and Russia streets have a new appreciation for the fight those citizens waged because we now face a similar proposal in our neighborhood. This kind of infill has been happening all over town, and we believe it needs to stop.
The elegant house on the corner of Olive and Russia, built in the 1800s as an old women’s home, has over 3,500 square feet of existing living space.
A developer bought the home before it went to market and now proposes building an entirely new two-story house (attached to the old house to meet existing laws) in a small backyard.
Rather than renovating the current space into two more modest living spaces, the proposed development will add density to an already dense neighborhood and rob us of green space, air and light.
The developer requires a special zoning permit to add the proposed 1,500 square feet of new living space. He has argued that “by right,” he could do worse, adding living space plus a garage. We wonder what “rights” we have as neighbors, taxpayers and as a community to say we don’t want this kind of infill.
This development exposes how the “rights” of the developers surpass the “rights” of the citizens to preserve their neighborhoods. As a community, we need to decide if we want to continue to sacrifice every inch of “available space” to profit very few.
As neighbors and as a community, we will pay the price now and in perpetuity if we continue to allow developers to maximize their profits at the expense of existing residents.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will review this on Tuesday, Dec. 14. One of the ZBA’s parameters for decision is whether this development is detrimental to the neighborhood.
We believe this to be detrimental to the neighborhood and to the city as a whole – projects like this compromise the quality of life and the character of our town.
We urge you to learn more about the plans for 22-24 Olive St. on the ZBA webpage under upcoming meetings.
Please support us as we try to turn the tide that is literally filling in any and all empty space left in Newburyport.
AMY BADGER
STEVE BOWDITCH
KRISTEN AND MICAH DONAHUE
ELIZABETH AND BILL HALLETT
FRANCES MOORE
CAROL ZAMPROGNA
