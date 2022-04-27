To the editor:
At the May 14, 2022, West Newbury annual Town Meeting, the voters will be asked to approve a new wetlands protection bylaw. This certainly sounds innocuous enough. Who could be against protection the town’s wetlands? Well for one thing, the wetlands are already quite stringently protected by Massachusetts’s Wetlands Protection Act (Mass. General Laws, Chapter 131, Section 40). This proposed bylaw will vastly expand the reach of the town’s Conservation Commission beyond Massachusetts law and will impose enormous unnecessary burdens, restrictions and expenses on hundreds of West Newbury property owners.
As an example, homeowners who have a drainage ditch or swale next to their road frontage would be unable to “alter” anything in the hundred foot buffer zone back from the road. Any alteration in said area, (which would be 20,000 square feet in a typical form A lot with 200 feet of frontage) would have to file a notice with the Conservation Commission before doing something as trivial as digging a post hole for a mailbox, trimming shrubs by a driveway, mowing an existing lawn or removing poison ivy. Some minor activities would require abutter notifications, hearings and filing fees. All of this would come at huge cost and inconvenience to property owners in order to protect roadside drainage ditches. In many other cities, these ditches are buried under the street and have concrete pipes and catch basins. They are not intermittent streams as the proposed bylaw would reclassify them.
The devil is in the details of this proposed bylaw. And there are a lot of them. I have only delineated a few of the problems with this proposal. Please read it carefully. This is not needed. Our wetlands are already protected.
DAVID ARCHIBALD
West Newbury
The writer is a member of the West Newbury Select Board.
