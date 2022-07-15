To the editor:
Unnecessary removal of mature trees in Newburyport seems to more of a common problem than I originally thought.
Two years ago, I met with the Tree Commission to inquire about six trees that were removed at Atkinson Common and came away very unsatisfied with their justification for taking down these healthy trees.
The commission did not say that the trees were diseased or that the health of the trees could not be restored. Again, this spring, another five or six trees, mostly pines, were taken down at the rear of Atkinson Common.
After speaking to Mayor Reardon and the parks director, I was still not convinced that these trees had to be removed. The folks on these volunteer commissions dedicate many hours of their own time serving on these committees and that is greatly appreciated.
As the stewards of our environment, the people on these committees must understand that taking down trees, particularly in a public park, can cause irreparable harm to our local community and our environment in general.
I have now become aware that this problem is not unique to one park but a problem throughout the city’s park system.
Many trees were removed in the vicinity of the water tower atop March’s Hill. The abutters to these trails were very upset when they discovered the city was considering expanding a system of trails for dirt bikes.
They felt that there should have been more public notice and a period for public comment. More recently, I became aware of a more significant travesty where the Parks Commission approved the removal of two trees along the Clipper City Rail Trail and for some unknown reason, 27 trees were removed.
This seems to be becoming a more common practice in the city and once the damage is done there are a plethora of explanations as to how this may have occurred.
Once the trees are removed, it does not matter why they were removed, the damage is done to the environment and it cannot be adequately rectified for many, many years.
To this end, I ask that the City Council create or strengthen city ordinances related to the removal of trees in our city’s parks.
It seems that many of these issues could have been avoided or explained beforehand if the city posted notice of their intentions and provided for a period of public comment before the removal of multiple trees.
The notice could be posted at the entrances to the parks, in the local newspaper, on the city’s website and distributed to abutters to the park well in advance of any action.
I ask that the City council put some teeth into the ordinances concerning tree removal in public parks so that these blunders do not reoccur.
TED JONES
Newburyport
