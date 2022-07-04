To the editor:
With sincere and due respect to the writer of “Shut down ‘The Producers,’” my response is not meant to change his objection, but I think it’s important for readers who aren’t familiar to know that this seminal work was in part to achieve Mel Brooks’ life goal to “beat” Hitler by widespread laughter and ridicule.
Mr. Brooks is long past needing to justify his work to others and there are countless interviews and quotes on the subject, but this one is straight to the point:
“... if you can make people laugh at him, you’re one up on him. One of my lifelong jobs has been to make the world laugh at Adolf Hitler.”
JEANNE MASHER
Rowley
