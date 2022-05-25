To the editor:
West Newbury's new road grader is proudly displayed at the Highway Department on Main Street.
The grader was purchased by vote at an earlier town meeting in October. While most people do not pay attention to it, there is a story behind it. The grader was purchased brand new. It came in by railroad freight to Worcester. Arthur Elwell drove out with their farm truck to pick it up. Bert Knowles was the last highway superintendent to use it in the late 1990s. West Newbury is the original and only owner of this fine piece of construction equipment.
The name plate identifies it as Adams number 12 leaning wheel grader, serial #355. The vote of Oct. 10 in 1936, was for $689. The significance of 1936 — that was the year of the Great Flood.
To this day, that flood level is the benchmark used at the 100-year-flood level. At that time, most roads were gravel and would have needed repair. Top quality equipment — 86 years of service.
RICHARD THURLOW
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.