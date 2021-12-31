To the editor:
I question this newspaper’s decision to print the letter to the editor headlined “Opposed to vaccination" on Dec. 29. Is the writer a doctor, clinician, virologist, or other public health professional that gives her the authority to claim somebody’s death is or isn’t tied to their vaccination status? She’s happy with her choice to remain unvaccinated. Sadly, Anthony Pasquarello no longer has a choice.
JEANNE MASHER
Rowley
