To the editor:
This letter is for the parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and all other loved ones of any children who graduated from or are currently attending the Amesbury Public Schools.
As it stands now, the mayor of our town, by default, becomes the chairperson of the School Committee.
Would Amesbury really want to elect a mayor who does not support Amesbury schools? James Kelcourse has chosen to not have his own children attend the Amesbury public school system. That says an awful lot.
Carey Creps
Amesbury
The writer is president of the Amesbury Middle School Parent Advisory Group.
