To the editor:
I’m wondering what the lawsuit by Institution for Savings (IFS) to challenge the Planning Board decision and threaten the Historic Downtown Overlay District reveals about its core values.
What does it mean when a company that promotes itself as a good neighbor makes shallow efforts to work with us on an expansion plan and brings a lawsuit against us as soon as something doesn’t go its way?
Is IFS’ community support limited to the easy path of donating to local nonprofits? Or can IFS support Newburyport citizens as we govern ourselves and work for the values, vitality and sustainability of our community – even if it requires the company to think more creatively about business growth?
Can IFS use its resources to meet its goals in collaboration with our community or does it view bullying us or bleeding us dry through litigation as its only options?
IFS is a large, resourceful company with offices in Newburyport and 12 other North Shore communities. Surely, there are options to meet its growth objectives beyond those already put before the Newburyport Planning Board and City Council.
JEAN COSTELLO
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.