To the editor:
The city of Newburyport and the Daily News are considering a business contract that I believe represents a conflict of interest for both parties. I respectfully urge them to pull away from the deal.
The city is offering to pay the Daily News $3,000 a month to lease 25 parking spaces on the publication’s lot on Liberty Street. The Daily News would retain three parking spaces for its employees. The city would treat the 25 spaces as part of its existing parking system and assume responsibility for maintenance, snow removal and security. The contract would be for two-years and renewable.
The publisher’s revenue from this contract plus the maintenance, snow removal and security savings could likely cover much of the cost of a full-time reporter.
I am fully aware that local journalism is in serious trouble everywhere and we are fortunate to still have a daily newspaper. However, the way out of a financial hole is not to dig an ethical hole.
Also, the city likely has good reasons for seeking parking options in this neighborhood. However, there is a hidden price in this approach.
Among its various roles, the Daily News serves as our watchdog of local government. As much as possible, a newspaper should remain free of financial obligations to the city it covers and strive to avoid relationships that might influence, or even be perceived as influencing, its reporting on any city government issue.
For its part, the city should respect the newspaper’s independence and its unique role in democracy and governance by refraining from introducing a business relationship that could raise real or perceived conflict of interest issues now or in the future.
I am not questioning the ethics or intentions of any individuals behind this proposal. Also, this is not about parking or about $3,000 a month. Rather this is a reminder that we must remain vigilant if we wish to retain good and ethical journalism and government.
I offer no opinion on the city’s parking policy or whether this is a good contract for either party. I do believe that our citizens and officials can make better decisions and be better participants in our democracy when they have a local newspaper they trust to help hold city government accountable. Please don’t undermine that trust.
ANDREW SIMPSON
Newburyport
