To the editor:
Who should we choose for the next mayor of Newburyport?
I approached this question with curiosity and interest, after noticing first hand that some aspects of our local government officials’ attitudes, alliances and practices would benefit from significant change. I am pleased with Sean Reardon’s experience yet fresh perspective. One of his greatest assets is his ability to uniquely combine his talents of active listening, curiosity, respect and group facilitation with realistic decisiveness. We need his healthy type of governance.
I am more than impressed with Sean’s detailed platform, which is organized into key issues on his website, seanreardon4mayor.com. My most notable take-aways are his plans for transparency, infrastructure improvements, affordable housing, small business development, a Youth Services solution, and energy and environmental initiatives.
As a local with extended family in many professions such as education and firefighting, Sean will surely help our city remain grounded in important priorities with support for citizens of all ages and backgrounds. Yet with his children in public schools and his vast experience on the School Committee, he shows his commitment to striving for excellence in our schools. I also value Sean’s pursuit of a master’s of public administration. These above character and skill oriented assets, coupled with his clearly outlined plan, will be an incredibly positive step in the right direction for Newburyport.
I excitedly support Sean Reardon as our next mayor.
Amy Roberts
Newburyport
