To the editor:
Sean Reardon’s passion and commitment to Newburyport has been influenced and shaped by his deep community and family roots.
How fortunate are we to have a candidate in the prime of his career willing to sacrifice the benefits and spoils of a career in the private sector to make a difference in the city he has called home his entire life?
I am a proud and enthusiastic supporter of Sean and am excited about Sean’s vision for Newburyport that looks beyond just the next four years. I am confident in his experience and ability to deliver meaningful progress to the city of Newburyport.
Gary Calderwood
Newburyport
The letter writer is a former Newburyport building commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.