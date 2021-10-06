To the editor:

Sean Reardon’s passion and commitment to Newburyport has been influenced and shaped by his deep community and family roots.

How fortunate are we to have a candidate in the prime of his career willing to sacrifice the benefits and spoils of a career in the private sector to make a difference in the city he has called home his entire life?

I am a proud and enthusiastic supporter of Sean and am excited about Sean’s vision for Newburyport that looks beyond just the next four years. I am confident in his experience and ability to deliver meaningful progress to the city of Newburyport.

Gary Calderwood

Newburyport

The letter writer is a former Newburyport building commissioner.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you