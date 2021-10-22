To the editor:
As a proud public servant across nearly three decades, including city councilor, state representative and Essex County sheriff, and working across over 40 mayors, I am thrilled to be endorsing Sean Reardon for mayor of Newburyport.
I have known the Reardon family for my entire life, but having the honor to get to know Sean more as a leader was felt across the past year during the pandemic.
Sean took the time to meet with me early in 2020 while I was serving as the Newburyport Chamber president. He asked questions about supporting our downtown, ensuring a diverse tax base for smart development, and finally addressing the dust bowl at Waterfront West.
Sean Reardon brings both savvy and perspective to his work as a School Committee member and would bring that to the mayor’s office, too.
As a loving parent of three children in the Newburyport public schools, he is thinking about empowering the next generation but also applying best practices in government today, too. Bringing a fresh perspective will help invite new members to our board and commissions, while ensuring all voices are heard.
Being frugal with our budget, but addressing the critical needs of our city, including infrastructure, sidewalks, downtown support, and, of course, improved schools are central themes of his campaign as I’ve heard and seen him across the trail. It’s clear he wants the job because he has a strong vision.
I ask you to join me in voting for both the current generation and the next generation and cast your vote for Sean Reardon on Nov. 2 because he can provide the leadership for us all.
Frank G. Cousins Jr.
Newburyport
