To the editor:
As a former Newburyport city councilor, I have seen firsthand the way that partisan politics plays out in and out of council chambers. It creates factions and divisiveness.
It is not council at its healthiest. It is not community at its best.
Rather, a community benefits from a nonpartisan leader. A leader who truly represents everyone. It is only that kind of leader who can bring every voice to the table. Who actually listens to and responds to each voice.
We need a leader who is able to harness our collective wisdom and power and make Newburyport an even more spectacular place to live, work and play.
Sean Reardon is that leader. Sean's record of service to Newburyport has proven his ability to connect and work with all stakeholders. ]
If we want to effect change globally, we act locally. We can do that with Sean Reardon as mayor of Newburyport.
Meghan Kinsey
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.