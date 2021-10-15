To the editor:
I am writing to encourage voters in Newburyport to join me in voting for Sean Reardon as mayor.
I am the president of the Newburyport Girls Basketball Association (NGBA), and I first had the pleasure of getting to know Sean in his role as a volunteer youth basketball coach.
Sean always shows up with a smile and has incredible passion for our town. He has played a key role in building high-character future leaders in our community.
In addition, I am a resident of Boyd Drive and my neighborhood recently hosted Sean to learn about his vision for Newburyport. There were several questions about city services, and Sean’s answers gave us a chance to see his warm demeanor, honesty and directness.
Many of our neighbors came away with a strong sense for Sean’s experience and his contributions to our community, including areas such as education. For these reasons, I am voting to elect Sean Reardon as mayor of Newburyport.
It’s time for the next generation of leadership to bring our city to the next level.
Ray Felts
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.