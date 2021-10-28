To the editor:
I am writing as an active member of our community, a city commissioner, a business owner and longtime resident.
There are three reasons I’m voting for Sean Reardon for mayor:
A city like Newburyport needs a long-term vision that extends beyond just the next four years. Sean has that perspective.
Sean’s leadership will positively impact the direction Newburyport takes as an inclusive, sustainable community in which to live, work and play.
Sean overcomes obstacles and is considerate, persistent, dynamic and accountable. He aims to build consensus rather than to rule authoritatively.
Sean has this city in his bones. He is a capable man in the middle of his career and family life. He is drawn to public service even when there are so many other opportunities available to him. I am inspired by him and proud to vote for him. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Sean Reardon and what he stands for by voting for him.
Sheila Trieff
Newburyport
