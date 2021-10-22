To the editor:
My name is Dan Wilmot, and I am the owner of the Park Lunch for the last eight years, where I have also worked for the past 38 years.
I can’t think of a better person to lead this city than Sean Reardon, and I will be voting for him on Nov. 2.
As a business owner and a resident, I can’t be more excited about Sean running our city. I have known Sean since he was a kid, when his mother worked at the Park Lunch, as a teenaged employee and then when he returned after college to work behind the bar, even as recently as a few years ago on St. Patrick’s Day.
Sean is one of the most honest, reliable and hardworking people I know. With restaurants being a large part of our local businesses, I can’t think of better experience for our next mayor than a thorough understanding of the business.
It is my opinion we need a change in perspective in our next mayor, and the only real choice for that is Sean. In comparing the candidates, I asked myself who, if there were another critical issue like the pandemic that affected my family and livelihood, would listen to me with the most open mind.
To me, there’s only one answer. Sean’s demonstrated throughout his life that he is approachable, open-minded and interested in helping people. His supporters are from many different walks of life, and he doesn’t owe anything to one specific person or group for support.
Sean has always been Newburyport’s biggest fan – the city and all its people – and he’s not afraid to make difficult decisions, even if it means disappointing some people, like with getting the kids back to school during COVID.
However, he will always be approachable and easy to talk to, and he will be there to help if you are ever in trouble. Sean will never forget the struggles he and his family have faced, and that makes him the “everyday” candidate that I want as our next mayor.
Dan Wilmot
Newburyport
