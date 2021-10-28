To the editor:
I am writing this letter to discuss how and why I have gone from voting for Charlie Tontar in the primary to deciding to vote for Sean Reardon for mayor of Newburyport.
I was really torn between the two in the months leading up to the primary but I heard from a few people whom I have great respect for on why I should support Charlie and without really doing a lot of my own research etc. I decided to vote for him.
In the past month I have started to pay more attention to the race. The more I see, read and hear from Sean Reardon, the more convinced I become that he is what this city needs.
He wants so badly to be the mayor. I have watched the debates, read the newsletters, the campaign pages and I see a man who is both refreshing and energizing. He has reached out to every group and citizen and has listened to their concerns for our city. He was at the youth center rally on Thursday and I watched both him and Mr. Tontar. Sean was interacting with everyone in the crowd and listening to what people had to say. Mr. Tontar looked like he was there for nothing more than a photo op.
The recent closing of the NYS building was the final straw for me. This has been a need for this city since I moved here 35 years ago and the City Council just kept putting Band-Aids on it. The council shoved a not-needed parking garage down our throats for the benefit of a few business owners and have dragged their feet for too long in building a top notch youth center for our children.
I am proud to vote for Sean Reardon on Nov. 2 for mayor of the greatest little city, Newburyport.
Mary Beth Chesler
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.