To the editor:
Sean Reardon has shown a passionate commitment to the community long before this official run for mayor.
I have always felt comfortable reaching out to him whether it was for clarification of a School Committee topic, more details on a citywide issue, or most recently for immediate support on a residential crisis in my neighborhood.
Each time, Sean responded immediately and professionally, then followed up with extensive feedback and presence that shows his care and dedication to Newburyport residents above all else.
Dana Rimer
Newburyport
