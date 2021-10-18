To the editor:
This November, I am excited to use my voice and vote in our local election. Local elections are so important to our day-to-day lives.
More importantly, I look forward to casting my vote for Sean Reardon as Newburyport’s next mayor.
He is a fifth-generation Newburyporter that has his fingers on the pulse of our city. He is a father, brother, coach, mentor, School Committee member, professional and husband who understands what the city needs to keep moving forward toward a stronger future.
Sean has unique experience, including having worked with many communities in his professional career, that gives him the ability to look at the city, as an insider and outsider, and understand what is best for the community.
Sean has the experience of working on multiple city committees and knows the key elements that a successful and growing coastal New England city needs. His devotion to our city is obvious whenever you talk to him about the important issues we face.
Most importantly, the reason I am voting for Sean is his character. Sean puts the needs of this city above the needs of himself. He is honest, hardworking, empathetic, and holds himself to the highest standards. He is the embodiment of integrity.
These characteristics are important for me to see in a leader, and Sean is the leader we would be lucky to have as the mayor of our beautiful city.
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Sean.
Cyrus Alphonse
Newburyport
