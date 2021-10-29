To the editor:
Our amazing Newburyport Youth Services director wrote to the community last week that NYS no longer had a home. She stated, “As you all are aware we have been at the Brown School temporarily for 6 years.” I am writing in frustration that a “temporary” — and arguably unsuitable — location for NYS has gone on for six years. There is simply no good reason why a permanent solution has not been found in all these years, which leads me to conclude that it simply hasn’t been a priority.
I’m even more troubled by an 8-year incumbent city councilor and mayoral candidate at the last debate refusing to accept any responsibility for NYS being homeless and denying that the current situation with NYS and the Brown School was avoidable. He said that the city had not “dropped the ball” and seemed to metaphorically shrug his shoulders at this inexcusable neglect of the needs of NYS and the children in this city. The city, and the City Council, has known for years that the Brown School was in failing condition, yet there was no contingency plan put in place. It certainly doesn’t seem to be a priority. Well it is to me. I’m a single mother and work full time as a lawyer, and the affordable activities and child care options that NYS provides for my son are invaluable, and I know our kids and our hardworking NYS staff deserve better than what our city leaders have allowed to happen on their watch.
I’m also disappointed that there is no consensus on what to do with the Brown School. My mother, Marsha Sullivan, was the librarian there for many years before she passed away, and it pains me to see that building falling into disrepair. We need a plan for this building that was once a beloved neighborhood school before it crumbles. I don’t want to hear excuses and shifting blame. I want someone who can take the lead and bring stakeholders together and do what’s right by NYS, our kids, and the Brown School and those who learned there and loved it.
It’s time for a new vision and a fresh perspective. It’s time for accountability and consensus building. That is what Sean Reardon will bring as mayor, and he will get my vote on Nov. 2.
Brianna Sullivan
Newburyport
