Newburyport Youth Services being forced to close the rec center and their offices due to a heating system failure at the Brown School is a huge loss for the city. Not just for the families and children, like mine, who rely on NYS services but for the whole community who benefits from the safety net and support network Andi Egmont and her team represent to so many. It is also a shameful example of our city administration’s disfunction. NYS is homeless because the city administration chose to house a city department in a decrepit building for seven years, without a contingency plan. As Mayor Donna Holaday said, “We knew it was coming”, referring presumably to a fatal infrastructure failing at the Brown School.
What does it mean to support NYS? A yes vote on Low Street is not enough. NYS would still be homeless today even if the vote on Low Street had passed – a vote that occurred over six years into NYS’s residence at the Brown School.
Supporting NYS means having a sense of urgency about securing housing for NYS well before the inevitable disaster occurred. Supporting NYS means prioritizing their temporary and long-term needs in a comprehensive infrastructure plan. Supporting NYS means respecting the right of city employees to have permanent space in an appropriate facility, not expecting them to make due for seven years of “temporary” residence in a decaying, neglected building.
This isn’t about pointing fingers, it’s about holding people accountable. If a candidate wants to run on experience, then that experience needs to be evaluated. Simply being a city councilor does not entitle someone to become mayor. When I look at the results of the last eight years, I see experience that has led to a city department now homeless because of poor infrastructure planning, the very real possibility of apartment buildings on the waterfront that will be exempt from zoning requirements, and underfunded street and sidewalk maintenance.
Whether it’s a government, corporate, healthcare, education or athletic setting, if you have a team that’s producing poor results you do not find success by promoting from within. You look for new leadership, for a different perspective, for fresh energy. What’s happened to NYS is just the latest example of why I am voting for Sean Reardon on Nov. 2.
Jodi Field
Newburyport
