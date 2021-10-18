To the editor:
Ever since Sean Reardon told our family that he was running for mayor, I’ve watched him approach this decision with seriousness and commitment.
He has gone through so much over these months dealing with family losses while hitting the campaign trail with vigor. He has persevered. He has a plan. He is ready!
While you may be thinking that I am obligated to support Sean because he is family, a lot of my support is for more considered reasons. I sincerely believe that Sean is the best candidate for the job.
After months of speaking to residents in-depth, he has sharpened his focus, listening to their concerns, with the goal of taking the city into the future. He has articulated an economic plan that is comprehensive and achievable.
Through his experience negotiating with large school districts for educational programs, and his years and leadership on the School Committee, which is responsible for 60% of the city’s budget, he is the candidate ready to embrace our future.
Sean is working to complete his master’s in public administration by December 2021, campaigning multiple hours daily, serving on the School Committee, and parenting three kids.
This is the kind of boundless energy and multitasking skills that he will bring to his mayor’s role. Sean is a person who is just hitting his stride and is ready to push even harder.
Sean is thinking beyond the next four years and his vision for the long-term health and growth of our city is inspiring.
I know that he will be the leader for today, tomorrow and the future who will catapult this city forward.
Ron Trieff
Newburyport
