To the editor:
Sean Reardon is my choice for mayor of Newburyport because he has the temperament a small city like ours needs, formed in large part by his time in the hospitality business.
I have known Sean since my partners and I opened the Port Tavern in 2009, but I really got to know Sean in one of the most instructive ways possible: Sean worked for us for almost nine years, starting in 2011 and ending at the pandemic lockdown.
When we were allowed to open for limited hours, Sean asked that we give his shifts to people who needed them more than him. The loss to my business of this great person is the city’s gain.
I have been in the restaurant business for my entire adult life, and Sean is by far the best bartender I have seen. Sean worked a full-time job, coached and supported his children in sports and school activities, volunteered in the community, and then always came into work with a smile.
His willingness to sacrifice for his family was admirable, and his positive energy was contagious. Whether working with the staff or customers, Sean worked hard, was patient and knew everyone’s name. My business success is in no small part due to Sean’s hard work and attitude.
In the restaurant business, every customer interaction is important to success. A bad Yelp review can mean thousands of dollars in lost profit.
Customers come to us for a fun experience, so they don’t want to hear about your bad day or problems. Mistakes are a fact of life, however, and when those happen, it’s the servers and bartenders that have to deal with customer complaints and make it right.
Running a city is similar. Mistakes will be made, and as a customer of the city, I want someone with a positive attitude to listen to complaints and then make it right. To me, Sean’s experience in the hospitality industry makes him the perfect candidate.
For that reason, Sean will get my vote on Nov. 2.
Phillip Wynne
Newburyport
