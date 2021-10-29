To the editor:
The Acts of 1987 are the reason that I will vote for Sean Reardon for mayor on Tuesday. Well, that and other policy differences I have had with Councilor Charlie Tontar over my six years on the City Council. Last year, Sean Reardon supported adoption of the acts and was the only vote against the school budget because it did not address critical areas of need. Tontar argued against adoption of the acts and voted no. Our schools, students and families are worse off as a result of Tontar’s vote.
I emphasized the word “policy” in the preceding paragraph because that’s what they are: differences on appropriate policies for our community and not personal differences. In a democracy, unity of thought is not an achievable or beneficial goal. The strength of our city is the intelligence of our residents and the diversity of thought on issues. Actively seeking out those differences of opinion plus accommodation in formulating public policy improves government actions. Based on my six years of experience, Sean Reardon is the only candidate who stands for that proposition. It is a cornerstone of his campaign.
The Acts of 1987 are a legislative tool offered to municipalities that would have created a better, more transparent budgetary process wherein 95% of the elected representatives in our city could increase school funding when supported by strong resident demand. Councilor Sharif Zeid and I sponsored the order due to a school budget process that resulted in near level funding over the prior 10 years. In that time, the school budget had increased an average of 3.9% per year which, after contractual increases in fixed costs and cost of living adjustments, left little to significantly improve the curriculum. A few years ago, a motion was made during the budget debate to make about $100,000 in cuts to the school budget. We were told the money was not needed, a surprise to parents who get requests at the beginning of each school year for essential items like pencils, crayons and Kleenex, teachers who supply such items out of pocket, and those involved in the fundraising efforts of the PTO and NEF.
There are many other policy disagreements debated by the City Council that are unknown to a majority of citizens but that have a real impact on their lives. As a co-sponsor of the road bond order that was a subject of recent discussion in The Daily News, I too felt that Councilor Tontar, as chair of Budget and Finance, was actively trying to diminish or defeat its passage, and up until that point, I do not recall a bond order that he argued against in the name of fiscal responsibility.
Again, these are policy differences and not personal. However, I have worked with both candidates over the past 5 years, and it is my opinion that Sean Reardon is the only one who will make our community stronger while moving it forward. It is for this reason that I encourage you to join me in voting for Sean for mayor.
Joseph Devlin
Councilor at-large, Newburyport City Council
