To the editor:
I’ve worked closely with the City Council over the years and have a good working relationship, as well as friendship, with all of them.
It is upsetting to see the recent rift that has divided them, as they all are hardworking individuals with a shared love for Newburyport, but this discord is neither productive nor effective.
I thought hard about writing this letter because I do not take these relationships for granted. However, I have come to the conclusion that the only way forward for Newburyport is to elect a mayor from outside this body; someone who comes to the office without baggage and with the ability to shed fresh perspective and foster thoughtful debate in a productive environment.
We need enthusiasm, fresh perspective and commitment to break the deadlock that has stifled the city. For years, issues like aging infrastructure, access to affordable housing, appropriate development of Waterfront West, and school funding that supports an exceptional public education have not progressed.
Some things, like Waterfront West, are moving forward, but in the wrong direction. We are now perilously close to ruining our waterfront with the threat of a 40B proposal that would avoid our zoning requirements.
This slow-motion disaster in the making is the result of “experienced politicians.” This is not the kind of experience we need in the mayor’s office.
We need change, new energy and new blood. We’ve seen this work in other parts of our city. None of our current parks commissioners were involved eight years ago.
In fact, when I joined the Parks Commission as a newbie, I had never served on a board or commission, but I took the reins as its chair and let my enthusiasm, open-mindedness and full commitment to the position be both my headlights and my motor.
We have gotten a lot done and are still driving forward. Many of you have played a part in this success: dedication and energy inspire people to participate.
We need a mayor who will reach out to the community. On the day Sean Reardon announced his candidacy, he reached out to me directly. He knew how the Parks Commission was run, having himself been a member, but despite his direct experience and ideas, he gathered input to refine goals and priorities.
New ideas do not come from the same people doing the same things they have been doing for years. One of the qualities of good leadership is bringing key players together to gather information, debate, build consensus and support transparency.
Sean’s professional background, his role as School Committee member, his fresh ideas, commitment and passion to do the job well, will serve this community so much better than status quo politics. We need a new approach.
Sean Reardon is uniquely positioned to take critical issues from decades-old “to do” lists and check them off into the “done” column, and he is the right choice to move Newburyport forward.
Please join me in voting for Sean Reardon on Nov. 2.
Kim Turner
Newburyport
