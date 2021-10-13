To the editor:
I’ve known Newburyport’s mayoral candidate Sean Reardon, my brother-in-law, longer and certainly more personally than most people.
For many of us who grew up in Newburyport, Sean has always been the face of this city. He and his family have been active in coaching sports, volunteering on committees and boards, and educating children in the public schools for decades.
After 12 years of a Holaday administration, people are looking for an approachable leader who can get things accomplished in a consensus-driven way.
To know Sean Reardon is to understand that he is not your average politician — he doesn’t have that typical politician’s edge or a hidden agenda. Instead, he’s the kind of guy who will roll up his sleeves, leave his door open, and ask what matters to you.
In fact, one of his first priorities when he gets into office is to attract people from the community to get involved. There’s no better way to move a city forward than when others feel invested in the decision-making process.
If anyone can make someone feel passionate about working toward building a better Newburyport, it’s Sean. His love for this city runs deep.
Sean Reardon has a special talent in being able to talk to anyone and share things in a way that is appealing. He’s a team builder. He’s not the kind of guy who says, “I want to do this on my own.”
He strives to be collaborative, accessible and firm in his commitments; that’s the brother-in-law I’ve known almost my whole life, and we should consider ourselves lucky to have him guide this city for the next four years and beyond.
Emily Ogan
Beverly
