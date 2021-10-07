To the editor:
My family and I moved here six years ago because we had always loved visiting Newburyport, and we knew it would be an ideal place to raise our three kids.
Sean Reardon and his family were some of the first people to welcome us and make this new city feel like home.
As a fifth-generation Newburyport resident, Sean’s love for our city runs deep. With three children of his own in our Newburyport schools, there is no doubt Sean is motivated to keep our city a great place to live for future generations.
He has the heart, energy and experience to move this city forward. It is impossible not to like Sean Reardon. He will be able to connect and work with people to make things happen.
I am proud to call Sean and Jessie Reardon dear friends. I have them listed as our emergency contacts because I trust them with my children.
I will be voting for Sean Reardon because I trust him with my city!
Katie Byrne DeJordy
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.