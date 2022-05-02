To the editor:
I am writing in support of the reelection of Ronalee Ray-Parrott to the Salisbury Board of Selectmen. Ronalee has distinguished herself as an able and dedicated public servant during her two terms on the board. Over the six years she has served, she has proven her ability to work in a collaborative way with other board members to reach a consensus approach to the many issues which face our town. Her education and experience as a social worker with the Northeast Education Consortium (NEC) has given her a keen understanding of the needs of the people she serves. Her experience as a social worker has given her a deep understanding of community needs in the fields of emotional and physical disability issues and substance abuse treatment needs. Her work on the Parks and Recreation Commission, her role in the development of Partridge Park, and her leadership in organizing the annual Tortoise and Hare Race demonstrates her commitment to the needs of Salisbury children and families. Through all of this she has become a leader in creating a stronger, more cohesive community in Salisbury. Her commitment to the needs of Salisbury families has extended beyond recreation to the need for more affordable housing in Salisbury She has been instrumental in helping Salisbury achieve the state mandated goal that at least 10% of our housing stock is affordable. Ronalee has served as a member of the Salisbury Affordable Housing Trust and, most recently, as its chairperson. Salisbury could not ask for a better, more qualified public servant. Ronalee deserves your vote on May 10.
LOU MASIELLO
Salisbury
