To the editor:
I recently had a doctor’s visit, and in the conversation, she knew of my agricultural background and she was also a home gardener. She had some questions I was able to answer.
“You should consider the need for a consultant fee,” she said.
I did not charge her. (Nice guy that I am!)
I spoke of local farms I have done soil preparation for to help with vegetable growers. Dick Chase had several Southeast Asian workers and I worked up an area Dick had set aside for his crew to grow their own food at no charge. What a great way to have happy and dedicated help.
Another farm from Dracut did the same. John Ogonowski, the owner of the farm, was also a pilot who had flown in Vietnam. He was aware of the struggles of the Vietnamese farm workers in the area, so back home, in Dracut he opened an area of his farm to these immigrant farmers. For several years I had gone to his farm in Dracut to perform soil preparation work for these new farmers. John was well respected in the farming community. He was also a successful pilot and highly respected in that position also. There had been a feeling of inequality between the cockpit crew and the cabin crew, but not when John was in charge. He always took care of his whole crew.
While most of you reading this letter do not know of John Ogonowski, when I tell you the rest of the story, you will. You see, this wonderful man was the pilot of Flight 11 out of Boston on 9/11. It was his plane to first hit the World Trade Center.
John, I miss you!
RICHARD THURLOW
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.