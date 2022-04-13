To the editor:
A little over a month ago, Newburyport lost a piece of its heartbeat, the ultimate Clipper if you will.
I am of course talking about Larry “Spider” Twomey. He was not only born and raised on Oakland Street, he and his wife, Jeanne, resided on Prince Place (South End) for pretty much their entire adult lives.
He is one of the people who made Newburyport into what it is today, especially with his dedication to Yankee Homecoming and giving back to his community.
Now, I know him better than most, and he would never want the credit or take it, but personally, I would like to nominate Larry Twomey as an honorary chairman of Yankee Homecoming, as well as challenge all of Newburyport this year during Yankee Homecoming to give to your community or to someone else, just like my grandfather has done since the first Yankee Homecoming.
Newburyport will not be the same without Spider’s presence in literally every nook and cranny of this city, but I believe if we all could play a part in helping one another, his legend will live on through another generation of Clippers.
CAM BENNETT
Newburyport
