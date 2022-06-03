To the editor:
As we recognize Memorial Day I couldn’t be more grateful, yet simultaneously disappointed, to be an American. Men and women of all ages and backgrounds gave their lives so that all Americans could enjoy the Freedoms and Rights afforded to them in the Constitution. Recently these rights have come into question, leaving many weary and asking where are we heading as a society. Ironically, May is Mental Health Awareness month.
The likelihood that the Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade means that women in up to 26 states will lose their reproductive rights. Bringing a child into the world is a personal decision that should be left to the individual and their support network. There are many reasons a woman may have to make private & painful decisions and it should not be made more complicated by elected officials. Elected representatives and the Supreme Court are out of touch with Americans; according to a recent Marquette University poll, 72% of Americans oppose overturning Roe. V. Wade.
In the last two weeks, 16 mass shootings have challenged our Right to Assemble. We are once again grappling with questions: Am I, is my family, and are my loved ones safe? No person should feel unsafe going to school, going to church to worship, or trying to meet their basic needs. Yet on a daily basis people have to worry that the pigmentation of their skin, their religion, and/or whom they love could result in violence or death.
Americans are resilient and kind-hearted, caring about their neighbors and communities. You see it in the ways that people have rallied to support those that are suffering, silenced, or unjustly persecuted. I am grateful to be an American where I can act — by exercising my right to vote, writing to legislators, volunteering in our community, and lending a hand to those in need.
Memorial Day is a holiday for us to honor all the individuals who died serving in the U.S. military. This honor does not discriminate or single out the individual based on their ethnicity, identity, religion or personal choices. I am hopeful that by reflecting on how far we have come as a nation, and acknowledging how far we have to go, that we will continue coming together in community to help ensure all Americans can enjoy the freedoms guaranteed to them by those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
MARGARET McCARTHY
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.