To the editor:
We are grateful to the hundreds of caring and engaged residents of Newburyport and over 40 other communities who rallied for women’s reproductive rights on Saturday, and to those who honked and cheered us on. Thank you also to the Daily News for the timely and comprehensive coverage of the rally. This issue tears at the hearts of those who believe in democracy and human rights. As the event organizers, the groups we represent are committed to upholding these principles.
As we continue to fight to uphold women’s rights, we also must keep our focus on the many other political and social issues we face in this country. We were particularly struck to come home from Saturday’s rally to the news of yet another hate-motivated mass shooting. This was a stark reminder that we need to be ready to act on multiple looming crises — free and fair elections, protecting the environment and advancing social justice among them. These problems can be daunting and discouraging, but if we work together, we can create a better future for ourselves, our children, and future generations. Our actions in this moment can lead to meaningful change, but only if we maintain the focus and motivation we saw on display last Saturday.
We are fortunate to live in a city with many worthy organizations and passionate people committed to making positive change. If we each choose just one or two issues or causes that matter to us, and vow to get and stay involved, we can make a difference.
Saturday’s rally should inspire all of us to keep moving forward. Our freedoms and our democracy are worth fighting for, and that fight happens one rally, one conversation and one vote at a time. Let’s persist, and remember, there are advocates in the city who are here to guide and join you.
DEBBIE HART-KLEIN,
PAULA ESTEY, MARIA CHANIN, ANN HAASER, BOYD HANCOCK, KAREN TROWBRIDGE
(All from Newburyport);
CHRISTINA ECKERT (Boxford); BETH BLANCHARD (Ipswich)
The authors of this letter are leaders of Indivisible RISE Newburyport, the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport and the Newburyport Democratic City Committee.
