To the editor:
I know that citizens who serve on committees and commissions such as the Parks Commission often receive criticism and seldom are thanked.
I, myself, have criticized the former parks commissioner in letters to the editor of this newspaper for being less than forthcoming with the residents of Coffins Court. But, it is also just as important to acknowledge on the part of officials a willingness to work together, a spirit of compromise, and an understanding that sometimes problems can be ameliorated, not ignored.
On July 21 at the Parks Commission meeting, there was an entirely different tone from the Parks Commission than had been the case from the previous parks commissioner.
Three residents of Coffins Court left the meeting feeling that their voices had, indeed, been heard and that, while they might not achieve all they hope, the Parks Commission was willing to meet with them and listen.
This is a huge advance that will make residents of Newburyport much more comfortable, and it deserves to be commended.
KAREN CLAGETT
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.