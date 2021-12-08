To the editor:
One would think that when New York City’s Eleven Madison Park, considered one of the world’s top restaurants, reopened this year with a 100% plant-based menu there would be shock waves throughout the industry. However, this was not the case.
The trend lines are clear: Restaurants and grocery stores are responding to the changing demands of consumers who are moving away from eating animal products and toward plant-based dining.
According to the Good Food Institute, plant-based food sales grew almost two and a half times faster than total food sales from 2018 to 2020. And, plant-based food dollar sales have grown 27% in just the past year.
Many people do so for health reasons, others are uncomfortable with eating any part of an animal. And some people do it for sustainability. For me, it was being diagnosed with a serious illness.
I am writing you today as a big supporter of the local restaurant scene and as a recent convert to plant-based dining.
Typically, when I frequent our many fine eating establishments I cobble a meal together with a salad and a couple of side dishes.
Hoping, asking that moving forward, all of our wonderful Newburyport restaurants include more plant-based options on their menus. I’m not suggesting the need for the wholesale change that Eleven Madison Park made. Just more choices to satisfy this shift in the market.
Plant-based dining is good for business and a win-win for everyone.
GEORGE ARANEO
Newburyport
