To the editor:
With the way people behave so confused in the grocery store, you’d think this is the first time that they’ve gone food shopping. Especially during the last day or so.
The same thing with those driving on Route 1 south from Salisbury to Newburyport. I see so many confused drivers that get into the wrong lane –the right lane – that sends you up Route 110 at Salisbury Square.
Then, they realize at the last second that they’re in the wrong lane. So they practically get into an accident switching to the correct lane; on the left.
Everyone knows there’s nothing “right” about Newburyport, everything’s on the left.
Mike Tyson
Salisbury
