To the editor:
Despair is walking the streets. It is behind you in line at the store. It works in the next cubicle over.
You may not have noticed – because people are under the misconception that they share a singular country with other Americans. In fact, there are parallel countries here.
To identify your citizenry, ask yourself which rights that you currently enjoy are in any danger of repeal? The brevity of that list likely matches the height of your unease in this moment.
Since it is a traditional expectation that women be quiet, whisper only among ourselves, cause no noticeable wake in the world around us, allow me to offer this in hopes that the more comfortable might understand this moment: Under our surfaces, the women in your life have conveyed trauma in shared testimonies. Ameliorated the pain of teenage rape and impregnation by telling our truths over teacups. Spoken the gut-twisting agony of ectopic pregnancies and counted off the pervasiveness of miscarriage.
We have revealed our abusive partners who hide contraception, who impregnate so as to constrain. We have recounted incest’s invasion into our childhood bedrooms … .
For us, in our parallel country, in our quieted depths, the commonality is fear.
Perhaps, that is what is beneath our despair – beneath our rage – the fear that accompanies the bone-deep knowledge that our bodies have never been and will never be our own.
They will always be subject to the actions, whims, and control of others.
MARGARET FLAHERTY
Newburyport
