To the editor:
The ice and rain storm last Friday and Saturday did a number on Low Street sidewalks. This street has tar sidewalks on the North side all the way from Port Plaza to the middle school. There are no sidewalks on the South side.
This time, plows again pushed most of the Low Street snow toward the sidewalks on the North side, as they usually do. It was a bitter storm.
Almost all of the residents and businesses reacted by not shoveling at all. And tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 8) most people still haven't bothered.
On Low Street , residents were faced with not only having to shovel snow and ice falling from the sky onto their sidewalks and driveways, but with double or triple that amount deposited by snowplows as well.
For students and others traveling on Low Street, they had to walk in the street for two school days and two weekend days. An all-time low. We need to do better.
ED ANDERSON
Newburyport
